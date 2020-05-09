You’re going to want to have an event to look like Mandy Moore at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2020

Santa Monica is being the center of attention and all thanks to the 25 edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards that rewards the best of the film world. With an unrelenting wave of familiar faces from the big screen, Mandy Moore has come up with the claim to draw on our upcoming events tag. Betting on a look very simple, the actress has reminded us of the importance of having at hand, a mono-color black.


The layer, the key detail of its styling

With a monkey on sweetheart neckline detail and gold chains at the waist, this total look signed by Elie Saab gains strength and originality thanks to a delicate layer knotted with a drawstring in the neck area. They say that the formula of less is more always wins, and here we have the sample.

The actress has shown us that very little can be perfect and that, once more, the black color is classic, elegant, and very flattering.

Pictures | Gtres.

