Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going to sell the castle, valued at 190 million, the actual

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they intend to put up for sale in the Chateau Miravalas the castle is located in the south of France, where the actors are if you were married in August of 2014. The property was purchased in 2012 by some of the There are 60 million of us dollars (something on the order of about 190 million dollars) and it has 35 rooms, gardens, olive trees and a private lake spread out in the nearly-five-thousand-square-meter area.

“The house is currently being assessed and will go on sale at any one time,” said a source to the magazine US Weekly. At the place it was produced, the wines, the rosé wine “Jolie-Pitt”, you want to change. “The plot of the next season will have a new label is printed without the names as they were written,” said the source.

According to the web site TMZBrad Pitt has not complied with the time limit for the to respond to your request for a divorce Angelina Jolie, who finished the day on the last Thursday (20). However, it is the intention of the star of a 52-year-old has been a good one. He doesn’t want to deal with a legal dispute, which could negatively affect your relationship with your children. With that, the couple’s divorce is stalled until a reply is to be sent to you.

