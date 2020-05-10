Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have accused the director of sexual harassment

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Diamond they made a bombshell revelation to the The New York Times this Tuesday (may 10). The actors were told that they were victims of sexual assault by the manufacturer Harvey Weinsteinalready accused of sexual assault by three more women, and laid off by the company.

“I’ve had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein when I was young, and, as a result of I chose to work with him again and advise others that they should do it,” said Angelina. According to her, the event took place during the release of the film Hearts of love (1998), starred by the actress. “Is this the behaviour against women is unacceptable in any field and in any country.”

Gwyneth, for your time, and it made for a story with a little more detail in the paper. The executive hired him at the age of 22, to play the leading role in the Emma (1996). The actress said that the Weinstein invited her to his hotel room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills for a “business meeting”, which resulted in the producer’running a hand in it, and a suggestion that they go to the bedroom for the massage“.

“I was a little girl, he was hired for the job, and I was petrified,” said Gwyneth. At the time, she was dating with Brad Pittand she reported the situation to him. Pitt was a Career on bullying. Soon after Gwyneth received the threat of a big shot, and he was advised that he should not report the matter to anyone. Pitt confirmed that the reporting of the NYT. “I thought he was going to resign. He yelled at me for a long time. It was brutal,” the actress said.

The actress, now 45-year-old, he left also a message for all women. “Right now, we’re in a time when women have to send out a clear message that it’s over. This is a way to deal with the women just now,” he said.

By means of a press release, Mr. Weinstein has denied the charges of sexual assault. “All of the allegations of sexual assault have been denied by Mr. Weinstein, who confirmed that they have never forced a women to have sex with him,” said his spokesman. “Mr. simpson could not speak about the accusations, incognito, but with respect to the woman who has made a complaint against him. Mr. Weinstein believes that any sexual relations with these women were consensual.”

Following the model of the the wife of the producer had announced the separation in. Fashion designer Georgina Chapman, and Harvey Weinstein they got married in 2007 and have two children, 7 and 4 years old. “My heart is broken for all the women who have gone through such a huge pain because of the actions of the unforgivable on him,” he said in the magazine People. “I decided to leave my husband. To take care of my children is my top priority, and as such, I ask the media for privacy at this time,” he said.