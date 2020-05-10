Angelina Jolie can breathe relieved, in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus. Here’s why – you Notes – Glamurama

Angelina Jolie is breathed in relief. Finally reunited with her eldest son, Maddox, who went back to the house soon after his studies were interrupted at the University of Yonsei, Seoul, republic of Korea in the South, due to the new coronavirus.

At home, surrounded by siblings Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, the 18 year-old is focused on the study of the Korean, Russian, and Spanish.

Angelina, as always, is to have already pitched in to help with the crisis caused by the pandemic. She has donated over$ 1 million (about R$ 5 million) to The Kid Hungry, an organization that distributes meals to children who rely on school meals. “As of this week, more than a billion children are out of school around the world, for the sake of closure linked to the coronavirus,” said the actress in a statement. “So many children rely on the care and nutrition they receive during the school day, including nearly 22 million children in the United States. The Kid’s Hungry, has been making efforts to reach the largest possible number of children.”

According to the press release, the institution has awarded a US$ 2 million (approximately us$ 10 million) of the 78 organisations in 30 states of the united states, and issued new grants in aid to school districts, food banks, and community-based organizations that help children.

Jolie has also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency, and has sent support to the schools that it funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya, and Namibia, in order to help ensure that they will be able to continue teaching and learning during a pandemic.

The actress has funding for 10 schools in Cambodia, by means of the Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation, which was created in the name of the eldest son, who she adopted in the country in east asia. It also provides funding to the school of Angelina Jolie for the girls, one in Kenya and two other girls ‘ schools in Afghanistan. In addition to this, it is working with UNESCO to help the children gain access to education during the period from the closing of the school.