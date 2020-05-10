Coronavirus: Khloé Kardashian on the purchase of supplies for the elderly in the market – Who are the

+



Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian shows to be more and more involved in actions to fight against the oppression of the multi-coronavirus. According to the Cash, the business has spent the last couple of weeks and buy a number of supplies to the supermarket chain, Trader Joe’s Ralphs, based in Los Angeles, california, for the elderly, who are the most vulnerable to the crisis in health care.

The business has promoted the purchase of hygiene kits and food to people in a situation of risk due to the pandemic. According to the international press, she has also acquired at least a 200 gift card for all the employees of the supermarkets to use up their food stores when times are tough.

IN OTHER ACTION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE PANDEMIC

Most recently, Khloé announced that the company is very Good to American, and began to produce a mask-type N95, for hospitals, for health care workers to follow in dealing with patients, Covid-19 in addition to safety and security.

On the part of the Good American, she also donated US $ 1 million – about$ 5 million at the current exchange rate – the value of the jeans for the medical profession, as a way of thanking them for the work at the time of a pandemic.

Khloé Kardashian announces grants to combat coronavirus (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

KARDASHIANS, AND SOCIAL ACTION

Not only does Khloé have announced actions to help the fight against the pandemic. Kylie Jenner, younger sister, and sent free of charge to more than 6 billion bottles of sanitizador-of-hand, designed in your company, Has Cosmetics to hospitals in the United States of america. It has also donated US $1 million, equivalent to R$ 5.3 billion at the current exchange rate for the purchase of protective equipment for health care professionals to work during a pandemic.

Kylie Jenner has developed a sanitizador hand, and sent it to the medical staff (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

Kim Kardashian is also provided by the charity, and announced a donation of $ 1-million on the part of the company’s clothing, SKIMS, to provide support to mothers, children and families affected by the Covid-19.

Kardashians announce the donation to the fight against coronavirus (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

