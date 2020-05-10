Coronavirus: Kylie Jenner donates$ 1 million for the purchase of medical supplies in the U.S., Who

+



Kylie Jenner pregnant – (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner has made a donation of $ 1 million dollars, 5 million dollars on Wednesday (may 25) to help in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States. The money will be used to purchase medical supplies for the teams in the country, such as face masks, gloves and protective equipment.

+ Coronavirus

The doctor The Thais Aliabadithat has made the delivery of the Stormithe daughter of an entrepreneur, he thanked Kylie for your donation on social media. “I’m lost for words. My eyes are filled with tears of joy, and my heart is full of gratitude. I have made a request to the universe in order to get more masks in the protection of our doctors and now my dream came true.”

“Kylie, you are our hero. This generous donation will save the lives of many. The world is a better place with you in it, and I love you!”, he completed the Thais. “Thank you for all the love and care that you put into everything you do. You are an angel in heaven,” said Kylie.

Kylie joins the ranks of celebrities who have donated money to the fight against the Covid-19, as Arnold Schwarzenegger, This Year, Ryan Reynolds, Gwyneth Paltrowto , among other.

find out more

A publication about the donation from Kylie Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.