Kendall Jenner, a print campaign for the erotic Calvin Klein

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

In parts of the american brand, with the sister of north Korean leader Kim Kardashain it appears sexy and it’s bold

Kendall Jenner is the star of the campaign, and erotic.

Kendall Jenner it’s a new star in the campaign for Calvin Klein, was given the name of “Erotic“. In the photo, the model from 20 years to appear in sexy and daring in one of the pictures published on the it-girl’s squeeze is a grape fruit, making an allusion to the vagina. “I like wearing it mycalvins it ” says a sentence on the poster.

In another picture, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian is holding a tulip as it is with my eyes closed, making a reference to the movie 40 days and 40 nights. This long-standing brings a scene to spice, where one of the characters has an orgasm, as I felt the flower being passed through your entire body. The images were taken by a photographer Harley Weir you will also clicked on His wife, Kristin, Abbey Lee Kershaw, and Saskia de Brauw.

Although thought-provoking, this is not the first time that a brand name brings out the sensuality, the utmost for his campaign. In the decade of the ‘ 90s, supermodel Kate Moss starred in his essays, which have given the talk, and at the time of the aesthetic heroin chic. From there to here, and that hasn’t changed with the proposal of the Calvin Klein to generate a buzz in your advertising, you are going to leave the clothes in the background.

Kendall, imitating the movie “40 days and 40 nights” on the campaign trail.

Copyright photo Disclosure/Instagram