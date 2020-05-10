Kendall Jenner and a date for the wedding, the Biebers, are seen together once again

Is it more than friendship? In the the wedding the Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner we came up with The Comp. Kahdrahis date for the evening a special one. However, the boy is just a very good friend who was there as an escort, as a model well, she explained in the caption of a photo from her Instagram. It turns out that the two have been spotted together once again in a situation that would be!

In accordance with the TMZthis Saturday (12/10), Kendall’s, and the Comp. went for a ride in the Pool, a bar, pretty much phyno in Santa Monica city, California has to offer. In the output, and the two appeared well dressed, she will suit and he’s wearing a suit, while keeping the distance between them.

That is, even though it’s a great place for a date, it could be that you have been the only one jantarzinho to change the idea with your best friend, isn’t he? You can’t see.

What do you think?



