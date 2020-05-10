Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are seen together at the Met Gala, 2017

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

The model and rapper did not desgrudaram during the fashion show, which took place in New York city

Kendall Jenner be dating rapper A$AP Rocky. © BFA/Shutterstock/INDIA

Kendall Jenner I never like to explain their relationship. However, the it girl made an exception on Monday night for one (01) to appear on the side of the A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala, an event that brought together the major players in the industry of fashion in New York city.

In addition to the appearance to the public in the dark shared the moments of intimidadand as for the new boyfriend on the Snapchatand Kim Kardashian, your little sister, it also made it a point to register with the company. In one of the videos of the advantage, it is possible to see the charts grabbing hold of the bottom of the template.

Kendall, who has been abusive of the women at the cross the red carpet in the event of a the dress is transparent that was a thong showingeven posted a selfie showing the Instagram. In the picture, which shows the various guests of the ball and the inside of the bathroom, and she appears to be pretty face pasted with hip hop music. It remains to be seen now whether the model is intended to formalize the relationship.

In a recent interview with the magazine Harper’s Bazaarthe top is secured, that she was single. “I’m not going to marry anyone, I’m not a bride, and there is no lasting relationship, or a serious part of my life. If I’m not serious with anyone, why make it public?”, he said.

It’s been a while that Kendall and the A$AP is regarded as a can a couple. In August of last year, the international press has come to acknowledge the relationship of the two, who met through the corridors of the fashion world. After the release, they’ve been caught on a number of events, such as the last one A friendwhen they were together during the whole festival.