Kendall Jenner kisses her and Bella Hadid in honor of the anniversary

Bella Hadid, it was part of a reality tv show, clebrou its 23rd year on Wednesday, the 9th. And, in honor of the day, your Kendall Jennerhe decided to make a tribute to the Nice in a video on Instagram.

In the footage, Kendall appears, sitting on top of Bella and wins the kiss of a TRUE. The two seem to be in a park, surrounded by friends who are going crazy with the scene.

“Happy birthday to you sexy @bellahadid”she wrote. In response to these Visits, he wrote: “Aaaaaaannn,” I love you” .

This year, Bella decided to commemorate the anniversary with a brunch at the restaurant, Sadelle, in New York city with his family and a few friends. Among the invited guests were her sister, Gigi Hadidhis mother Yolanda Hadid and so is his brother Anwar Hadid with his girlfriend Dua Lipa.