Kendall Jenner kisses her and Bella Hadid in honor of the anniversary

Bella Hadid, it was part of a reality tv show, clebrou its 23rd year on Wednesday, the 9th. And, in honor of the day, your Kendall Jennerhe decided to make a tribute to the Nice in a video on Instagram.
In the footage, Kendall appears, sitting on top of Bella and wins the kiss of a TRUE. The two seem to be in a park, surrounded by friends who are going crazy with the scene.
“Happy birthday to you sexy @bellahadid”she wrote. In response to these Visits, he wrote: “Aaaaaaannn,” I love you” .
This year, Bella decided to commemorate the anniversary with a brunch at the restaurant, Sadelle, in New York city with his family and a few friends. Among the invited guests were her sister, Gigi Hadidhis mother Yolanda Hadid and so is his brother Anwar Hadid with his girlfriend Dua Lipa.
The group sat in a private area. The celebration was cake and the song “Happy birthday to you”.
“It was a meeting in a very casual and Nice I wanted it to be small.”, said a source.
In the Stories, Bella, we posted some of the photos from the celebration.
She, too, enjoyed the evening with friends painting pottery at Color Me Mine Ceramic Studio.
Via Instagram, The made a tribute to her.
“Happy anniversary, 23 years old, my love,” she wrote. “Celebrating you today and all the days of my eternal little girl… this next year is filled with love, health and happiness that you deserve. I am so proud of all that you have achieved at this early stage of their lives, but even more so, the young quick who you become while you are browsing it with kindness and grace! I love your beautiful heart, full of compassion, and the extraordinary ability to see the good in everything and everyone, regardless of the circumstances… His greatest strength is not the beauty of the exterior, that people see and judge the world, but the beauty of the interior, and the magnetic force that you carry inside of your heart, the magic that we all feel when you play in our lives.”
“Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of motherhood and for allowing me to lead it for as long as I can learn a lot about me That this is the day of her birth, to remember always how much you are loved, respected, and needed, for me and for all of you who love him.”
Gigi, 24 year-old, also went to the social network to post a picture from your childhood with your sister.
“The international day for @bellahadid,” she wrote. “My child made-to-order, which I started from seed! Thank you @the.hadid!”
“I have longed for the 23rd year in a MORE HAPPY around the sun, and my best friend custom made my beautiful little sister @bellahadid,” wrote Gigi in a new post. “His big heart and the light of disease and bless all the lives that you touch. I am very fortunate and I am grateful to you for making all of this up to you. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN WORDS CAN. What part of your DAY and will continue!!!”
Please see below for all the looks of a more risk-of-Bella Hadid:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior
Christian Dior ” Haute Couture For The Fall Of 2017.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
By 2016, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
The Cannes Film Festival. The end of 2016.
Splash News
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. 2018.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Shutterstock; Getty Images