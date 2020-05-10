Kim Kardashian has already cried because of Karl Lagerfeld and the Chanel bag of$ 30 billion

Kim Kardashian may be one of the most important names in fashion today, the entrepreneur, the owner of a fashion and beauty influence every day, for at least 153 million people who follow him on Instagram — but it has been a very outspoken critic of the other giant of the industry: Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of the Chanel archive, in the month of February.

The New York Magazine, and the Kardashain has revealed that the fashion designer made her cry during a photo shoot with Lagerfeld, and Riccardo Tisci (now the creative director of Burberry, in 2003. The reason why? She was enchanted over by her mother, Kris Jenner, the model, and then, at the age of 23.

One of the most anticipated moments of a photo shoot in Lagerfeld was at the very end, when the designer has provided her models with a bag recipe for it. Kim reminds him that he spent the entire trip in Paris, visiting with her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, who were eager to know what is the model, Kim would have given.

During the trial, however, Kris Jenner, showed up to greet the fashion designer wearing a full look from Chanel, created in the 1980’s.

“It’s been a love affair like I’ve never seen before,” says Kim. “Karl, he stopped shooting, he went to her and said, ‘Oh, my God, are you her mother? I remember this jacket! I remember those gloves! I made those earrings!'”.

The winners of today, with 37 years of age, the account that sent the message to her sisters, saying that their mother had stolen her spark.

The icing on the cake was that at the end of the test period for the pictures, Karl Lagerfeld, and gave the bag of Chanel, the… Kris Jenner.

“I saw him coming with one bag and I thought, ‘oh My God, the stock market has come, I will love you so for always, and when you get pregnant, I’m going to give it to my daughter,'” he said. “So,” he said,’Kim, that was one of the best shot-thank you very much, but Kris, here’s a bag for you,” and he gave the bag to my mother.”

The piece is presented at the time it was a bag of Chanel in the form of Lego’s, estimated 8 million pounds (30 billion dollars). In this version, however, was a sample of Swarovski crystals, the limited edition that never made it to the stores.

“So, I went to the bathroom and started to cry. At the time, I was like, ‘it stole my life it stole my whole day today,” he says.