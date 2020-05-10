Kim Kardashian speaks out on duct tape on their breasts: ‘it was too much, and let the bubbles’

They say that if you want something done right, you might want to even do that. Tired of looking at the market, underwear, perfect, Kim Kardashian she created her own collection of shapewear accessories (shapers) and underwear. “All I was wearing was very tight. I felt that there was a way for the designing of fabrics, to stand up, but without losing any of the comfort,” he said of the advantage to the magazine “People”.

The first collection of the brand, SKIMS, has been officially released in September, and it has a wide variety of pieces, with pastel colours, including the tapes that are in the body. “The tape was really, really important, because I use it a long time ago. When you wore a blazer with no shirt underneath, a lot of people thought since it was so good? I was using masking tape and pull it off, it hurt a lot and left the bubble.”

They also talk about the shade of nude for her new line: “it’s Not like in the nude from all over the world… you know, When I was at brown, I could not find a color that matched. Picked up my shapewear, put it in the sink, and tingia with the bags of coffee or bags of tea to make it darker. I had to find a solution.”





And she concludes: “of Course, you can’t rely 100% on shapewear. You have to take care of yourself. But the women are made to feel confident and comfortable with all shapewear, they are a bit more modern and not so “old-fashioned” look to her. They fit well and are still sexy.”