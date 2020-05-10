Kourtney Kardashian has spoken about her exit from the reality show ‘KUWTK’

Thefirst episode of the reality tv show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘out of season, 18 have already been delivered, and without a doubt, one of the most important events is the withdrawal of the Kourtney O of the program.

To own had the opportunity to speak on the subject, in his account of Instagram, with the following words:

“These first couple of episodes were hard to watch for me, but it is in the moments, the darkest of which is the happiness to grow. I finally got up the courage to change the world for a long time didn’t bring you happiness, and to invest my time and energy in the things that have brought me. Choose happiness!”, he underlines.

Remember that it is also in these episodes Kourtney he did in a moment of physical and sexual assaults, along with her sister, Kim O.

