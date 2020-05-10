Kourtney Kardashian poses with little clothing, and the detail on the skin, it draws attention

Socialite Kourtney Kardashian has been greatly admired by the view of a imperfect appearance.

This week, in the comment box of a photo of Kourtney Kardashian’s full of praise for it. But it was not for the good health of the advantage. In fact, the followers have adopted the attitude that Kourtney Kardashian does not hide an imperfection care: stretch marks.

“Thank you so much for not having edited your stretch marks”, “I have left to show of the stretch marks,” and “you can’t see the stretch marks on her and that’s what a real body is”, and wrote down a few admirers.

Here’s a picture in the photo gallery we have prepared for you.