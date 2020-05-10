Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian offers to be surrogate motherhood, to the third son of the Kim Kardashian – Entertainment

The proposals are shown on the most recent episode of the reality tv show starring the family of

Mother of the North, la West, his child with rapper Kanye West, socialite Kim Kardashian has already stated that he would like to have another child. At 36 years of age, however, Kim has been advised by doctors that a third pregnancy could endanger her health as she has had some problems at the birth of the Saint.

In this scenario, Kim was surprised by the offer of an unusual. Her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, offered to be a surrogate motherhood with her third child.

The offers made by Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian have been shown in the most recent episode of the reality tv show starring the family. First of all, the two young daughters of Kris have been surprised when my mother told me that she had received an invitation to serve as surrogate motherhood, a couple of strangers.

She explained to her daughters that they have refused the proposal, but that his doctors have reported that, even at the age of 61, she is still able to squeeze in a pregnancy.

Kim took the opportunity to leave and asked her mother: “So, do you want to grow one of my own?”. Kris loved the idea. “If it’s possible, and I know that it would be okay, yes, I would do it in two seconds,” said the mother of the clan. Kourtney then revealed to the audience: “I have been offered it, too!”