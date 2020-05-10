KUWTK: I! Kim Kardashian fights with Kourtney, and complains that she “imitate” in their looks; watch this!

A fire in the playground or on the playing fields of the manor! The mood became so excited on between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, a teaser for the next episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. And do you know what is the reason for all of this. The owner of the KKW and Beauty given us as active as her sister, for her to copy her outfits. Vixeee!

In search of the perfect dress for your birthday, Kourtney shows off a modelito for Khloé, and the probe, in the opinion of her sister. Then they get split up, Kourt suggests a link to Kendall Jenner, however, Koko would prefer to speak to a future lawyer in the family. “She wanted me to turn to Kendall, because she doesn’t care about you, not me,”bush said she’s the mother of the True Canada. She just didn’t expect it to be a spark for the fire, etc.

“If you can’t connect to [Khloé] and, for me, why do you keep picking the same dress”, asked Kim, putting her sister up against the wall, at the talk to of the so-called imitation of the looks. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, I’ve never really dressed up like you”brushed off Kourtney. Loved one? Download.

The owner of the SKIMS continues insisting on her point of view, mainly because you know that the next-of-Kourt was back to a partnership with her fashion designer who made that dress, bapho MET Gala. “I don’t think Kourtney really understand the nature of the work is behind the scenes… the Kind that you have to have a relationship with that one statement., answered by Kim.

“I’ve spent months and months of flying up to Miami to see what it was, the sight of it [Thierry Mugler]. So in order for her to do it, and I was like, ‘Oh, come on. She didn’t have any idea of how this works,’”, took out of it. The socialite, also knew that his sister would be interested in an outfit that they didn’t have it there in 2018. “I’m not trying to copy itsaid Kourtney in self-defense.

At the end of the day, Kourt didn’t like this little show. “It’s ridiculous that we’re even having a conversation like this, because Kim and I have completely different styles. So, even though we seen the same stylists, we are using it in completely different ways”she says. And, he added, to Khloé: “We’re going to call Kendall, who I [admiro] in the style of”. PRETTY!

Watch the video here:

He gave what he gave… She ran out of the tip of the fashion, and in a climate of war and with her sister! In the midst of all of this, clearly I’m a Khloé, only to experience the stick-breaking! Lol