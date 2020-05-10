Kylie Jenner wants to make a new one if you are in the visual

According to the magazine, NW, Kylie Jenner is making loud plans for when you finish the quarantine by the coronavirus.

A source said that the socialite and business woman is ‘desperate’ to go back to the plastic surgeon after the end of the pandemic.

This week’s issue of the NW states that the quarantine has done Effects gaining weight, and she’s not okay with that. It is already counting down the days for the doctor to attend to it.

“The current global financial crisis is ruining all of your hard work [do corpo perfeito]and now, she seems to be beyond recognition,” said the source, referring to the recent photos of Kylie’s ‘completely different’.

In the pictures, the sister of Kim Kardashian appeared with no makeup on and was wearing a pair of sweatpants with her hair pulled back in a bun, which has led to the concern of his followers, as I see it, without any of the glamour.

The publication shows the very Kylie Jenner, he was not happy to see these pictures:

“She was terrified of being seen like this… she is making a list of what she plans to do when it all runs out and the doctor started to answer, again and again. Kylie is calling this ” the emergence of beauty,'” says the insider.

The Posts of the ultra-wealthy

Kylie Jenner is the most successful in social media. Not only have 173 million fans on Instagram, but it’s also because of everything she does or wears becomes a trend in the world.

The advantage is living in launching, fashion and his own brand, Has Cosmetics, I always have their products sold out, such is the demand for make-up that the company sells.

But other brands also understand this is a lot of potential sales on Kylie Jenner, and, for this reason, they invest a lot of money in order to close partnerships and influencer in the spread.

Kylie Jenner earns$ 6.5 million per post on Instagram

The value, that is, of course, it’s very salty, at US$ 1.2 million (Us$ 6.5 million), for posting to Instagram.

The information was disclosed by the newspaper, The Mirror, and all the numbers that have been picked up by a Hopper (HQ).