Kylie, Kendall and Kourtney enjoy partying in a Hollywood – Vogue

+



Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner (Photo: GIO/HEDO / BACKGRID)

Case and Kendall Jenner and the older sister Kourtney Kardashianto make the evening of this Friday (23.08) at the The Nice Guy in the West, to Hollywood. The sisters, Jenner arrived on the scene with the looks, as always, super cool.

+Bruna Marquezine is found to be past of Kourtney Kardashian’s LA

+ Kendall’s blonde? Louisa Johnson, impressed by the similarity to the top

Younes Bendjima it was also seen going to the same event with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. It is worth noting that Bruna Marquezine was spotted with Younes, in the Los Angeles area at the end of July. At that time, the british tabloid ^ Duke, alan he pointed out that the model seemed happy to be leaving the place with a look-alike of Kourtney. The first year, and model, they met at the event, created by the French Jacquemus, France.

+ Siege of the brazilian makes the affair Marquezine latch Instagram: “I’m here for the frills”

Of 15 times Marquezine has an O

In addition to the meeting of the former lovers to the video of Kendall’s, also caught our attention. The model, 23-year-old has on a black outfit just for the leather, with a small black purse and a gold chain. She completed the look braiding part of her hair.

Kendall was joined by her younger sister, Kylie, 22, who has just returned from her luxurious trip to a birthday in Italy, where she was staying on a super yacht for US $ 250 million. Kendall had on a dress, vintage Dolce & Gabbana, and was completed with a pair of white tennis shoes.

West Hollywood, CA – Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner spotted arriving at The Nice Guy for a night out in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, BACKGRID USA AUGUST 23, 2019 united states: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 (Photo: GIO/HEDO / BACKGRID)

+ Bruna Marquezine appear with the affair in the video for party in France

West Hollywood, CA – Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner spotted arriving at The Nice Guy for a night out in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, BACKGRID USA AUGUST 23, 2019 united states: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 (Photo: GIO/HEDO / BACKGRID)

Los Angeles, CA – KUWTK, Kourtney Kardashian is seen leaving minutes after, the ex-boyfriend Younes Benjima at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Unfortunately for Kourtney Younes was not her only Ex-to attend the event today, Luka Sabbat, which I was also there as well. Pi – (Photo by: Timmy Turner / BACKGRID)

Los Angeles, CA – KUWTK, Kourtney Kardashian is seen leaving minutes after, the ex-boyfriend Younes Benjima at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Unfortunately for Kourtney Younes was not her only Ex-to attend the event today, Luka Sabbat, which I was also there as well. Pi – (Photo by: Timmy Turner / BACKGRID)

West Hollywood, CA – Younes Benjima enjoys a night out partying at the same event, the Ex-Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Younes Bendjima BACKGRID USA AUGUST 23, 2019 united states: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@the back (Photo: HEDO / BACKGRID)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.