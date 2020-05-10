Look of the Day: Kendall, Jenner, used to love ~controversial~ in the face-to-face

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
10


These pieces are superestilosas that you tend not to please everyone

For Sofia Duarte

access_time

17 dec 2020, 09h30

Kendall Jenner, with the area of the leather (Cindy Ord/NYFW-day: The Concert/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner with shorts and leather

Kendall Jenner, with the area of the leather (Cindy Ord/NYFW-day: The Concert/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner bet on the classic black-and-white to render this level of production, but it has a light ~a bold~ at the time of combining two trends of the moment, which is somewhat controversial in the area of leather, and a pair of boots that don’t pass the knee. To finish, the elegance, and the top you chose is a top-of-stand-up collar with a floral print behind the scenes. What do you think of these two parts, which are divided opinions on the style?


News




READ MORE:  Blac Chyna and the claim to Kylie Jenner for the safety of your daughter Dream
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here