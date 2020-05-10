Scarlet Johansson, and Rami Malek, will present the Golden Globe awards

Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek they were announced on Thursday (2), and as presenters at the Golden Globe awards to the year 2020. In addition to announcing the winners, both of which are also related to the statues. The event will be held on Sunday (5th) and will be broadcast live in Brazil for the first time AND, beginning at 21h (gmt). The list of presenters also includes Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Salma Hayek and Margot Robbieto , among other.

This is a 77ª edition of the awards ceremony, Scarlett Johansson she was nominated for the Best Actress for her role in the The story of a Marriagefilm of the original Series. This is the fifth time that she is nominated for the award. Above indications, which include his papers in the Similarities and Differences and A Love Song For Bobby Long.

It already Rami Malek competing for the award for outstanding lead Actor in a Television Series in the Drama category for her role in the series is the north american Mr. Robot. The actor has been nominated for the same award for the same series twice, and has also won the award for Best Actor in a motion picture for her work in the box office hit Bohemian Rhapsodythat is the story of Freddie Mercury.

The Golden globes is the first awards ceremony of the year, and it is considered to be a preview of what you can roll on the academy awards and the Emmy awards. The ceremony includes both movies and television series.

