Scarlett Johansson has been nominated for an Oscar for the first time in two categories:

Scarlett Johansson it is also famous for the movies of big-budget, such as Upcoming Deadline, Lucy and Ghost In The Shell. The actress, who protagonizará in the next movie Marvel comics, The Black Widowalso it is showing that it is one of the best actresses in the world.
With the announcement of the nominees to the Oscar 2020 Monday, (Ap it came as a bombshell, and sacramentou on your behalf in one of two categories: Best Actress for The story of a Marriage and Best Supporting Actress for Well With The Real World.
The story of a Marriage it is available in the Netflixwhile Well With The Real World premiere on the 6th of February, in movie theaters in brazil.
Check out who will be competing in the show:
BEST ACTRESS
- Charlize Theron – Scandalous
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- The American Soprano Renée Zellweger – Work
- Saoirse Ronan – Lovely-Women
- Scarlett Johansson – the Story of A Marriage
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- She Bathes Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – the Story of A Marriage
- Scarlett Johansson – Well With The Real World
- Florence Pugh – Cute Women
- Margot Robbie – The Story
