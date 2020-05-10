Scarlett Johansson, I was worried about the scene of the death of a character on the “Upcoming Deadline”

Scarlett Johansson is playing Black Widow for almost a decade now and it’s finally in the game series with a new film in the land. In the course of the films, Marvel comics, Natasha Romanoff, has evolved as a super-spy up to become a super-hero.

But the actress was very much looking forward to anything in the death scene of his character in “the Avengers: Deadline, ‘ which could traumatize the younger crowd.

The scene that brought Natasha Romanoff in a chase with an army of creatures with a type marketing [de Harry Potter]” she told EW. “I thought to myself, ‘the parents will never forgive us for the look and feel of these creatures’”.

The scene has been changed, it is because of the production, it was decided that the film’s three hours I already had the action scenes have enough. At the time of the death of Natasha’s life occurs in a moment of calm between her and her friend. “We wanted to make a [o público] the weight of this loss and the shock of it,” she said.

On the “Upcoming Deadline”, Natasha Romanoff is making a sacrifice to gain a stone’s throw from the Soul in order to save her friend, Clint Barton, and the rest of the universe. A good portion of the audience was not satisfied with the development of her character.

Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Ii: Ultimatum” of the Marvel universe. Photo/Allmusic

Before that, the screenwriters, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have justified the decision to kill the character, it would have been made by the women’s national football team in the Marvel universe.

Posted by 2019, “Ii: Ultimatum” raked in more than$ 2 billion at the box office, and was “completed” at the age of 22 Marvel film, according to the synopsis, the film shows “the devastating consequences of these acts of His, which had decimated half of all creatures in the universe and destroy the Avengers, taking on the heroes and survivors and to take action end in the major completion of the following twenty films from Marvel Studios.

Johansson is currently reprising the role of Black Widow in the movie the land of that character, and that it is a prequel that takes place after “Captain America: Civil War” and before “Avengers: Infinite War”. The trailer at the end it brought the main character from “back to the beginning.”

