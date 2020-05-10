Scarlett Johansson shows engagement ring “diferentão” of R$ 1.6 million, 27/07/2019

To display the latest news from Marvel during the San Diego Comic-Con, Scarlett Johansson has not called attention to by the news about the Black Widow, but also for your engagement ring.

With a commitment to the comedian Colin Jost may be too long, this is the first time that she displays a crown jewel in the public – and what a gem! The part of Taffin by James de Givenchy has a diamond and 11-carat light brown wrapped in a circle and the curves are very different from classical models:

According to jewelers interviewed by Elle us on the piece, it would have a value of between$ 200 thousand and$ 450 thousand (that is, between us$ 755 billion, and$ 1.6 million)!

And with that, the artist, who was once married to Romain Dauriac (2014 through 2017) and Ryan Reynolds (2008-2011), you’ll come to the entrance hall of the bride with the gems on the little finger of the appointment: