Scarlett Johansson’s comments on the criticisms of Scorsese’s movies, from Marvel comics: “old-Fashioned”

In an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter actress Scarlett Johansson (the Black Widow) was invited to discuss the negative reviews of the film-maker Martin Scorsese on the films of superheroes, especially the Marvel universe.

“There is certainly a place for all kinds of cinema at that time. People absorb content in different ways. In fact, I don’t understand it all fully, this statement of his, because I don’t think that is needed in this context. Because, to me, seemed to be thought old-fashioned.

But someone pointed out to me that maybe that’s what the statement meant was that there was no room for the smaller movies, because the movie is taken up by these huge successes at the box office, and the smaller movies don’t stand a chance in the movies. I hadn’t considered that, and I think that’s a valid point.

But I also feel that there is some sort of a change in the way people watch things, because there are all these platforms are used for different types of content. Now, there are movies, tv shows, movies, art, and all sorts of things that you can enjoy all of these different ways, and I feel that this is changing. This does not mean that it is something that is passing away.”