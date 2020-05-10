The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt don’t want to be actors

It seems that none of the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have no interest in following in the footsteps of the fathers in this branch of the work.

The actress and the 44-year-old told People magazine that her kids want a career in ‘humanitarian assistance’.

The mother of Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 15, Zahara, and of 14, and Shiloh, 13, and twin 11-year-old Knox and Vivienne-with her ex-husband, said that although she would love one of his offspring to follow his career in Hollywood, all of them have other career goals in mind.

When asked if any of his children, he wanted to make cameos in his new movie, Disney’s ‘Maleficent 2: The Mistress of Evil,’ she said, ‘ I’ve tried, but no one was interested!”, says.

“Neither of my sons wants to be an actor. They love the business, humanitarian issues, things like that.”, justified.

The youngest daughter of Angelina, Vivienne, was featured in the film of the Future in 2014 as the young Aurora – who is played by Elle Fanning, in the most part of the film and the actress says she had no desire to reprise the role.

She added to People magazine: “Vivienne still could not believe that I made it for a king’s daughter. She doesn’t look like overall, I can’t put her in a dress. Then she complained: ‘How could you make me a princess?'”.

The eldest son of an actress, Maddox, is currently studying biochemistry at university in South Korea, and Angelina said she is very proud to be one of the ‘good man’ that he has made.