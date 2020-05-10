The mansion of Kim Kardashian’s ex Kris Humphries may be up to$ 20 million

The house is in Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries also it is on sale!!! For those who don’t remember, Kim and Kris if you were married for close to a decade, and they split 72 days later.

The home now can be yours for the sum of US$ 5 million, or about$ 20 million. Kim has lived in the house between 2010 and 2013, and then moved in with her (now) husband Kanye West.

It was also the house where Kris popped the question in bed with a star, and fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians it will remind you of the story.

The house is in the style of the resort, the villa toscana is in a very quiet area and out in Beverly Hills.