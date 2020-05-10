The mansion of Kim Kardashian’s ex Kris Humphries may be up to$ 20 million

The house is in Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries also it is on sale!!! For those who don’t remember, Kim and Kris if you were married for close to a decade, and they split 72 days later.
The home now can be yours for the sum of US$ 5 million, or about$ 20 million. Kim has lived in the house between 2010 and 2013, and then moved in with her (now) husband Kanye West.
It was also the house where Kris popped the question in bed with a star, and fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians it will remind you of the story.
The house is in the style of the resort, the villa toscana is in a very quiet area and out in Beverly Hills.
The property also has an outdoor patio with a fireplace, plus a deck on a hillside with a view of the swimming pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen and bar.
Even though the couple has left their past behind them, Kim also opened up about her decision to end her marriage to the basketball player.
“Just before I got married to Kris Humphries, we were talking, and I have chosen to go in a different direction. And I think I’m going to go through it to figure out what I wanted toshe said in 10 years of KUWTK on E!, in the fall of 2017.
Shortly after that, his relationship with Kris has ended, she began a relationship with the love of your life, and everything changed. Kim and Kanye said “I do” in 2014, after welcoming her first child, a daughter North Westin the year 2013.
Please see below for the home of THE$ 3.5 million, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: