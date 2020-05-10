The mistress of Evil”, Angelina Jolie is facing two major battles

For those who love stories of walt Disney comes to the big screen in this Thursday’s “Maleficent: the Mistress of evil,” directed by Joachim Ronning. The film mixes fantasy with adventure and put them side-by-side such names as Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam, Riley, Harris, Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

In the second chapter of the series, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) faces two battles. As Aurora (Elle Fanning), will be married to Prince Phillip, but the new family, the princess is unable to accept his relationship with her. With this, the Future will have to fight for your relationship with your god daughter, as soon as the other side of the kingdom, and does not dissolve. In addition to this, they come into a real battle with the queen, Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), who is willing to apply its doctrines to your around-the-world magic.

The film, which premiered in may of 2014, which was made famous by a change in the source of the story of “the Sleeping beauty”, in which the care of the great villain from the classic children’s. The reading collected from around the world, over 750 million dollars at the box office.

The union of the forces of

In an interview with People magazine, Angelina Jolie said that it needed to join forces in order to play the character again. In the past few years, she has seen a number of moments of impact in your life. In 2013, she received a mastectomy is a double to help prevent cancers of the breast. Already by the year 2016, the actress has split from Brad Pitt, with whom she had a relationship for more than a decade ago. “It was a difficult time. I was just coming out of several years of hardship, and I wasn’t feeling very strong today. In fact, I was feeling broken. I had to take some time to feel the forces of Evil once again,” he said.

The critical

“Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil,” in general, do not have pleased the critics. The world-renowned site Metacriticthe movie gets right up to the time of 44 points on a scale of zero to 100.

On the platform of the magazine, And it was an ironic and harsh in your assessment, when you give 30 points to the final production. If you have the United States enter the war at some point in the next year, then the experts will have a field day with this movie […] This is just one more task, the ugly and the unpleasant, through a world of fantasy disposable,” he argued.

Already, the newspaper USA Today, which gave the film 75, said the performance of Angelina Jolie in the role of Maleficent. “She’s (Jolie) and if it fits the character, as well as in its never-ending cycle of clothes in progress,” he said in the car.