The story of a Marriage: Adam, the Driver, and Scarlett Johansson star in teasers for the Series – 22/08/2019

Netflix-Brazil, today unveiled a new, double Story, of a Wedding in romantic drama starring Adam Driver (Star Wars: clone Wars) and Scarlett Johansson (the Avengers). The date for the debut has not been revealed, but the film should arrive later in 2019 at the latest to the streaming service.

For each bit that is told from the point of view of one of the main characters. Nicole scherzinger (Ap) – Charlie (the Driver) have been married for a very long time, and if you have a child together, but now they are splitting up.

The previous to bring the ex-couple is by listing the things that you do love each other, but end up in the same way: with a stand-off between them, in that he professes not to know how to “get started”.

The original cast starred in the Story of a Marriage, and also includes Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Merritt Wever (The Walking Dead) and Ray Liotta (Good Fellow) and Alan Alda (The Aviator).

The film is directed and written by Noah Baumbach, which is responsible for works like ” The Squid and the Whale and Frances Ha. The film-maker has started a partnership with Netflix in the fall of 2017, when it launched The Meyerowitz Family you don’t Choose the platform.