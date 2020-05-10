The theories of the new collaboration between Katy Perry and Taylor Switch

The fans believe that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry will collaborate on a new song. These are the tracks that both singers would be leaving on their social networks.

Enemy and rival for several years, after reconciliation, may now have a song together. Yes, we are talking about Katy Perry and Taylor Swift who would have left clues in their social networks for a possible collaboration.

In the last days of quarantine, we have not stopped to have new music news from our favorite artists. Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande with Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Cali and Dandee with Sebastian Yatra, are just a few of the who have released songs this week. But they would not be the only ones. It seems that Katy Perry has prepared a new song and to the surprise of all, Taylor Swift could be a part of this song.

Fans of both singers are convinced that Katy and Taylor are working on a song thanks to that have been looking at the tracks that both singers have left in their social networks. It’s either that or you are bored with a lot of free time and the quarantine is making them see things that would never happen.

THE THEORIES OF THE POSSIBLE NEW COLLABORATION BETWEEN KATY PERRY AND TAYLOR SWIFT

Despite your pregnancy, Katy Perry does not take rest and surprised everyone by posting a picture of your next new song. Daisies is the name of this new theme and in the picture we see Katy relaxing in a field of flowers.

🚨 COLLAB ALERT 🚨

this literally CANNOT be a coincidence. i know we've all been 🤡s in the past but cmon now, look at this. either way we will stream kp5 with all our effort❤️ #Daisies #KatyIsComing lets hope taylor swift x katy perry is real 🌼 pic.twitter.com/iAzaw8b8TB — average katheryn hudson stan 🌼 (@averagekatheryn) May 7, 2020

nadie: el fandom de taylor swift con una simple foto: EN CONCLUSIÓN CRUEL SUMMER EL 8 DE MAYO Y DAISIES CON KATY PERRY PERIOD pic.twitter.com/IeUKWCe8aP — 𝘕𝘢𝘰𝘮𝘪 ⋆☾ (@alltoobrien) May 8, 2020

Katy Perry X Taylor Swift 😱😱😱😱 Muerto en 3,2,1. Parece que si es real #DAISIES #KP5ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/KdaqPsfaoy — Luis Adrian Ramos Trujillo (@luisadrianrt97) May 8, 2020