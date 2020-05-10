“Toxic environment,” says Kourtney on the reality show with the Kardashians – News – Entertainment

Socialite Kourtney Kardashian has decided to go back to reality Keeping Up With The Kardashiansthat’s more to with his family in the United States and around the world, after he announced that he wanted to retire due to an episode in which he went out to tapas with her sister, Kim.

Even though you have changed your mind, she said, recently, that the program will provide an environment “toxic”, even at the expense of the people who register themselves with the routine in their homes or in daily activities, causing more tension in the family.

Initially, Kourtney told him that she was tired of participating in the program, and that he would prefer to dedicate yourself to being a mom, but for her, this is a demanding job”. The rationale has been the target of criticism from the followers of his family.

“Right now I’m shooting for, perhaps, two days a week, because I don’t want to be in a toxic environment. I’m feeling a lot better by paying attention to my children, and the Poosh [sua marca de lingerie] and the things that I’m excited,” she told the magazine Glamour.

The program premiered in 2007, and since then, she was a part of the reality show, alongside Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, depicting aspects of their everyday life, and expensive.

This is not the first time that the model and business woman for 40 years, he has revealed his discomfort with the program. On the 26th of march, as one follower tweeted: “Kourtney Kardashian’s need to get out of the show! I’m fed up with her as she does not want to be shot.” The advantage: “I have left, I want it all”.

In the first episode of the new season of Kim and Kourtney if you attacked them physically in the middle of a misunderstanding. “It’s hard for me to watch the first two episodes, but it’s in the darkest moments, that the growth is happening,” wrote Kourtney on her Instagram at the time.

“I finally got up the courage to change what we don’t do any more. It brought him happiness, and to put my time and energy on what is important to you. The choice of happiness,” said the socialite. Be sure to review the time of the quarrel between the sisters: