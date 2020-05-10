Travis Scott releases a photo that is unprecedented in its infancy, to celebrate the anniversary

Travis Scott has been Instagram to reflect on the simpler times when I was young.

Today, Travis Scott could officially recall the 28 years of his life, during which he broke records and put up a discography that’s impressive on its behalf. And as long as the music is, without a doubt, a focal point of the picture, Scott is equally, if not more, important. Suffice it to say that Next has developed a reputation as “the mad”, a tradition that has made its live show one of the most memorable in the game.

Because of the someone’s birthday could be the perfect opportunity to engage in the practice of the celebration, He went to Instagram to take advantage of the opportunity. Sharing a photo of her childhood at her mother’s side, and of the father, He has encouraged his fans to go crazy in his honour, while in the quarantine, you can force the fans to do it at home. “Since I was a child, Laflame just wanted to have some fun !!!! We’re going to have a good time today!!! I love you,” he legendou, to greet their loyal fans in the process.

If you want to pay a tribute to the art of the man, you can always check out their recent collaboration with Kid Cudi, “The Scotts”, and his original designs for the special day for the artist. Congratulations To La Next!