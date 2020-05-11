5 times Kylie Jenner made us want to stick to the nail arts Vogue,

+



5 times Kylie Jenner made us want to stick to the nail arts, (Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner/ Play)

There is no discussion: it’s the biggest trend in the beauty and 2019 at the latest, so far, is the same as the nail art. Gigi Hadid at Marc Jacobs, celebrities and fashionistas joined from time to time to the nail funthat have stood up to the red carpet at the Met Gala this year.

+ The new nail art-what’s my name? is the culmination of fashionismo

One of the most devoted fans of nail art, which is, of course, is Kylie Jennerwho does not want to give up to share with each and every one of their new designs on the Instagram. His account on the social network, of course, has now become obligatory from the nail addicted. His word for order? The neoneach color on their nails, in whole or in tones as well as unexpected.

For all those nails, well, eye-catching, or the ones that just walk in and ponder the idea, we’ve collected 5 times Kylie Jenner made us want to join in on the trend. So, ready for a lot flúo?

Tie-dye

On the nails, tie-dye, what are some of the nail arts for your favorite celebrities, this summer, 2019 in the Northern hemisphere, get the version in a pastel colors with Kylie Jenner in one of his rare, manicures, more discreet, and serving as a good starting point for those who are not accustomed to, nails, animated, but you want to take a chance on a trend.

5 times Kylie Jenner made us want to stick to the nail arts, (Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner/ Play)

Star signs

How to cheer up Polish nude? Kylie Jenner tells us: stars in a few different ways flúo.

5 times Kylie Jenner made us want to stick to the nail arts, (Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner/ Play)

The nails ombré

Voted for Charlize Theron, the nails, ombré, explore the different shades of the same colour, an effect that can be subtle or eye-catching. Kylie, of course, it’s pink flúo.

5 times Kylie Jenner made us want to stick to the nail arts, (Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner/ Play)

Francesinha flúo array

The surprise is the newcomer, fixed in the repertoire of nail arts for Kylie Jenner. For the details? It is always the effect of the gradient, it never flagged, and the colours of the neon.

5 times Kylie Jenner made us want to stick to the nail arts, (Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner/ Play)

Francesinha shades with a nude underlay

Showing that it is even a surprise that the neon has their own variations of the Case teaches us that the basis of the nude may be a perfect fit to play with the tones, neons, only the loving tips of my nails, laying his hand once more, the effect of the gradient. You want to go further? That is just one leg of each of the color?

5 times Kylie Jenner made us want to stick to the nail arts, (Photo: Instagram Kylie Jenner/ Play)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.