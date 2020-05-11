Angelina Jolie reveals the impact that the betrayal of his father has had on the life of the mother

Angelina Jolie has shared some of the truths you speak about in your family life, and a reminder as to the betrayal of her father, Jon Voight, it has changed the life of the mother.
The actress wrote a piece for the New York Times in honor of Mother’s Day in the us on the 10th of may.
And now, Jolie? The daughter of an actress
In the text it talked about how in the case of your father cheating on your mother's life-changing for the entire family. "I have lost my mother, in her thirties," says Angelina, now a 44-year-old. Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007 at the age of 56, following a battle with ovarian cancer. "When I look back, I realize just how much her death changed me. It was not sudden, but a lot has changed on the inside. To lose a love and a hug, warm and soft, a mum is like someone pulling a rug protector. You still together?"
For example, when my father had an affair that changed her life. It caught on fire in her dream in the life of the family. But she also loved being a mother." The academy award-winning actor, Jon, 81-year-old admitted to having previously had a case for his marriage to Marcheline, who was his second wife. As his relationship with Angelina has been complicated over the years, but they say that they are on the best of terms.
