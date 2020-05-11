Angelina’s a “Zombie” Diamond is attached to to change the appearance of corruption

The woman who fooled the world by saying that it has done for 50 plastic surgeries to look like the actress Angelina Jolie, but that, in fact, it was the only make-up, was arrested on Sunday (06/10/2019) just for a change, so drastic to your appearance. According to local media, Sahar Tabar, 22, was arrested for the “crime, cultural and moral”.

In addition to this, you will respond to, for blasphemy, incitement to violence, to gain money by means that are inappropriate, and to encourage people to be corrupt. In some of the photos posted by Sahar, she appears to be wearing a hijab and with a patch on his nose, which added to the anger of Righteousness.

Young man makes it to 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie Sahar has posted several pictures of his “change”Reproduction/Instagram Young man makes it to 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie However, it was the make-upReproduction/Instagram Young man makes it to 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie At that time, she has received a lot of criticismReproduction/Instagram Young man makes it to 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie It came to be compared to the Corpse Bride, the Tim Burton filmReproduction/Instagram Young man makes it to 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie Sahar is obsessed with Angelina JolieReproduction/Instagram Young man makes it to 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie For her, the only thing that matters is if you can look in the mirror and see the american actressReproduction/Instagram Young man makes it to 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie Sahar TabarReproduction/Instagram Young man makes it to 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie Some people call it “the monster”Reproduction/Instagram Young man makes it to 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie It has a more than 300-thousand-followers-on-InstagramReproduction/Instagram READ MORE: The Grammy-2020: Alessandra Ambrosio bet on the appearance of the exotic, of Balmain - Marie Claire magazine

Sahar was more than 26 thousand followers on Instagram. Soon after that, he had the account deleted. The social network of the photo is the only one allowed in the islamic republic of Iran.