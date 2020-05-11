As a campaign, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have saved a man condemned to death

The right of the picture

AFP Photo/Texas Department of Criminal Justice The Image and the caption

Rodney Reed has spent 21 years in a row of running, but now it has been suspended





A court in Texas halted the execution of Rodney Reed, convicted of murder in a case that has attracted a lot of attention of the public in the United States.

Reed was 21 years old in a queue for execution for a murder back in 1996. It was going to be executed with a lethal injection on the 20th day of the month of November.

More than 2.9 million people have signed an online petition calling for leniency in his case. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, gave statements of support for him.

Reed says he is not guilty. His lawyers say that recent evidence proves that.

He was convicted of the murder of Stacey Stites, who was 19 years old, was found strangled in his car.

The star of the program of reality TV, Kim Kardashian West, she was with Reed when he got the news of the suspension of the execution. She told her followers on Intagram that no words would be able to “describe the relief and hope that gripped the room at that moment.

The Innocence Project, an organization that is working to reverse the convictions of people who have no evidence of his innocence, and that he is working on the case, it is also appreciated in the decision-making.

“What happened to Stacey Stites?

On the morning of April 23, 1996, and the girl is 19 years old did not turn up for work. She was an employee of a market in Bastrop, near Austin, Texas.

A few hours later, the vehicle she was driving was found abandoned. In the afternoon, his body was discovered. She had been strangled with his own belt.

The investigators found a small amount of semen into her vagina. The one I have belonged to Rodney Reed.

The police have the DNA of the Reed in your collection, because he had been suspected of a crime, but it has not been found guilty in another case of sexual assault.

He said that he was in a relationship and often She had a fiance, and that he had had sexual intercourse and consented to it the night before.

What is the evidence?

There has never been a test of the DNA on the murder weapon. And you don’t have the fingerprints of Reed were to be found in the vehicle driven by Stacey.

The case against him was built on the basis of the semen found on the body of Stacey.

Experts have told the court that his claim that he had been having a sexual relationship consensual and the victim on the previous night, it could not be true since, according to felt, the sperm could not survive in the body of a stage victory for so long. Said, that, in spite of this, she is likely to have been a victim of date rape prior to her death.

The right of the picture

(CBS Austin) The Image and the caption

Rodney Reed tells him that he was having an affair with Stacey Stites





The jury, which is formed only by the white people, were convicted of Reed, a black man.

The attorneys of the Reed, are fighting to change this and to submit new evidence. The tests will focus on the claims of the experts at the original trial that the sperm could not survive for more than a day after having sex.

One of these experts, the medical doctor Roberto Bayardo, has released a statement, explaining that now that he knows that the sperm can remain intact for several days after his death.

So, he says, ” there is no evidence that there was any thing else in between, Stacey Stites, and Roy Reed and the sex is consensual.

The confession in the holding cell?

She was engaged to —he would marry the ex-police officer, Jimmy Fennell.

But now, the witnesses had brought out new information about the relationship of the couple.

One woman mentions that it reminds us of the saying, ” if a girlfriend of his to betray him, he to strangle.

The right of the picture

(CBS Austin) The Image and the caption

Jimmy Fennell, was convicted of kidnapping and raping another woman, but it has not been investigated in the case of strangulation of a bride





An insurance salesman reminds you of Jimmy Fennell threatened to kill Stacey Stites if he, one day, he flagrasse that she is “jumping around”.

The other statement comes from a former law enforcement officer. He looks back to Jimmy Fennell, looking for the body of Stacey Stites, in his body and say something to you about it and you have received what you were entitled to.

Jimmy Fennell has been to prison for kidnapping and raping a woman. It was released in the year 2018.

One of the witnesses is a man who served in prison with him. Arthur Snow was the leader of a gang of white supremacist in prison. He said that Fennell had told him that his fiancée has betrayed him with a black man.

In a sworn statement, he said: “At the end of the conversation, He said, is in secret: ‘I Had to kill my bride, the lover of a black man’.”

It says that Jimmy Fennell?

Her lawyer, Bob Phillips, says that it is “not at all, a spark of the merit of this claim.

He told the CBS show Austin and Arthur Snow, “is a” criminal, professional,” that is, “in an attempt to save his own skin.”

He also said that other witnesses were “laughable” and that it is “absolutely false” that Stacey Stites were having an affair with Rodney Reed.

