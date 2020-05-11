The actress is engaged to comedian Colin Jost in may of this year, and commented on the request of a loved one

After two years of dating, the actress Colin Jost he asked Scarlett Johansson in a wedding in may of this year. The actress has commented that this application was inspired by the James Bond film and it’s a very special moment for the couple.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneresScarlett also praised the way in which the groom chose to ask for her hand. “”And he off the chain. He took a situation in the style of James Bond,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

In spite of the attempts of Ellen, she decided not to tell you all the details of your request. “It was a lot of people, it was a very special moment,” he said. “I don’t think that it is, above all, when a person says that he wants to spend the rest of my life with you, it’s something that’s very special.”

