Find out how 5 celebrities got in the club of billionaires

A list of the men and women of the wealthiest people in the world, with many of the entrepreneurs and the heirs to large conglomerates. But in the last few years, the “club of billionaires” came to have the names of well-known to the general public.

The five celebrities, are part of the group of people who have a net worth in excess of US$ 1 billion. The two of them have become a part of the list compiled by Forbes magazine earlier this year.

Get to know the following are the five billionaires that have come from the world of the celebrities, and find out how they made their fortunes

Kylie Jenner

After appearing on the reality tv show Keeping Up with the KardashiansKylie Jenner dropped out of the pages of the celebrities to take centre stage in the economy, and in march of this year, when he started within the framework of the billionaires on the Forbes ‘ list of with the 21-year-old.

For the most part of the fortune it came in the company of a beauty Case with Cosmetics, which has been recently sold to Coty. The net worth of Kylie Jenner, is valued at$ 1 billion.

Jay-Z

With a US$ 500 million of the proceeds from the sale of his records, Jay-Z, it will be highly successful if you live just from the music. But to him, the other that has joined in this year, the team of billionaires, it also turned out to be a business owner and an investor’s success.

He has pocketed the US$ 204 million from the sale of the clothing line and is now the owner of a brand of cognac, D Featured, and in the service of music in streaming, Demand, recently valued at$ 600 million. The fortunes of the husband of singer Beyonce, is estimated to be US$ 1 billion by Forbes magazine.

The Oprah Winfrey Show

The TV presenter and actress became a billion dollar in 2003, and now has a net worth valued at$ 2.7 billion. She used the money she earned in the program that he directed for 25 years to build an empire of personal business in the media.

At the age of 65 years, Oprah Winfrey has a stake of 25.5% in the TV network OWN, 8% of PNG’s International and it also has an agreement for the creation of content for the Apple TV+.

Steven Spielberg

With the successes of levels such as E. T., The shark and Jurassic parkSteven Spielberg is the director that most influenced people in the movie theater in the world.

The greater part of the wealth of it came out of the movie, but it has also benefited from the sale of the animation studio DreamWorks until 2016. Equity is the winner of two academy awards, is estimated to be worth$ 3.6 billion, according to Forbes.

George Lucas

The creator of the Star Wars: Clone Wars and Indiana Jones it only became an entrepreneur and opened his own production company, Lucasfilm, to be able to make their films without interference from the big studios.

In 2012, George Lucas has decided to sell it to the studio along with the rights to the franchise Star Wars: Clone Wars to Disney for US$ 4.05 billion, which put him in the category of billionaires. The fortune that it now is valued at$ 6.4 billion.

You can also learn about the history of the largest, multi-billion country on the series the Route of a Billion dollars.

*With input from the Business Insider and Forbes