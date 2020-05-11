Hailey Bieber’s ever felt less than friendly models, like Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber it is beautiful on the front cover of the Vogue Australia in October, in an interview with the vehicle, in addition to the talk about your marriage with Justin Biebershe has also revealed insecurities and the difficulties they have had in the course of her career as a model.

At the top he made it clear that it was not an easy experience to deal with your time and your success, she said, took a long time to come. My explosion of the industry models has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be okay with that. I’m less than a majority of the girls. In spite of having 1,71, I’m not a runway model I felt like I was totally inferior to some of my friends“ he told her.

Hailey told us she went so far as to compare it with Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid: “They’re very tall and they are in all the fashion shows. For a time, there was a part of me that I didn’t know if I could have the career that I wanted if I couldn’t ride.” Bella measures about 1.75 m, while the Kendall and Gigi have a 1.79 m-m.

She also told the magazine that several of the directors from the casting director has already said that it wasn’t a “real” model. But for now, Hailey has to trust in its potentialmainly because found their own way to star in a commercial campaign – it’s an amazing work Levi’s, Alexander Wang, Miu Miu Handbagsamong the other well-known brand names.

Instead of letting your insecurities to get in the way, Hailey is not happy with what you have achieved“You can make it work without having to ride on the bridge, and I have been doing a very good job with that.” It’s good that she has learned to appreciate the talent that you have! After all, being confident is always the best way to make you feel good in what you do, right?



