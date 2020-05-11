Gone are the days in which the once-married couple a number of Hollywood-Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt couldn’t understand, when it was profitable to the winery, which both reside in the region of Provence in France. In march of last year, when they were discussing the terms of the divorce, which was signed months later, it was agreed that it would make sense to split the ownership of a historic property, with no greater inconvenience, and, as the two people are civilized. But things have changed…

Most recently, Jolie told his lawyers told the ex-husband who is going to get in court for the return of the château, was built in the 1850s, on the assumption that the idea of buying it was to her. On the other hand, he offered her$ 10 million for the pied-a-terre’, which, according to an estimate, there may be up to seven times more to it than that, which is why the answer was a resounding, “NO!”. The imbroglio promises to heat things up in the next few weeks, just in case they are unable to reach an agreement.

Today, led by a connoisseur of Marc Perrin, Miraval is the best among all the brands associated with the famous names, and we have some of the best ratings in the app, Vivino, dedicated to the fans of wine, with over 30 million users all over the world. The best takeaways from the crops, Jolie-Pitt, and, according to them, they are in the Côtes de Provence Rosé, is the Play Bach cotes de Provence and Coteaux Varois en Provence Blanc. (For The Anderson’s Market)