Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: pictures, little-known ex-partner more idealized Hollywood

July 31 is met twenty years of the lavish wedding between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. A union that despite the fact that ended in divorce five years later, continues to exist in the collective popular despite the time elapsed. And that shows very well the mentioned reunion of the former couple starred in the latest edition of the Golden Globes this year.

The actors, assistants separately to the aforementioned ceremony on the 5 of January of 2020, crossed over behind the scenes just for a few minutes. Both looked at each other, we were surprised to be so close and embraced each other while dozens of photographers inmortalizaban the time.

Seconds later, these images already viralizaban on social networks and fed the hopes of thousands of fans who turned to believe in the possible reconciliation between Jen and Brad.

THE DAY OF THE WEDDING

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married in Malibu, California, in the mansion of television producer Marcey Carsey. The actress of “Friends” wore a white gown designed by Lawrence Steele while the Oscar winner wore a blue suit and a red tie.

The ceremony, which had a cost of a million dollars, attended by about 300 guests, among we can mention to Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Edward Norton, Salma Hayek, David Schwimmer, Liza Kudrow, Cameron Diaz, among others.

A confidentiality agreement prevented the images from this day are published, and only two photos, which we all know of both black and white, were distributed by the bride and groom.

According to some testimonies that were collected that day, the wedding of Jennifer and Brad was fantastic, with many romantic details that did not do more to reinforce the idea of the love that they had for each other.







THE DIVORCE

In 2005, five years after pledges of eternal love, the couple surprised, confirming what months ago was on everyone’s lips: the possible affair that would have started Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie during the filming of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”.

The continuation of the story is fairly well known. After his divorce from Jennifer, Brad Pitt would confirm the rumors, and would make formal his relationship with Angelina.

Time after, in 2006, Brad and Angelina welcomed their first biological daughter Shiloh to later form a family of eight members.

On this separation from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston stated some years ago in Vanity Fair magazine:

“We were put on a pedestal, but we were a normal couple. We thought different and you can’t force a relationship, even when people have idealized”. Despite these words, the actress had positive words towards his ex-partner. “I still feel lucky to have lived. I would not know what I know now if I had not married Brad. What I want to. What I truly love. What I want the rest of my life. He is a man fantastic. I do not regret anything. We sietePitt, for its part, stated in 2011: “I realized that I wanted to find an interesting movie because my real life was not being interesting enough. I think that my marriage to Jennifer had a lot to do. We were trying to pretend what does not exist.”

Currently, Jennifer Aniston enjoys a professional life that smiles at you. The actress won last January his first Golden Globe for starring in the series “The Morning Show” while Brad Pitt took home his first Oscar, as Best supporting actor for the film “once upon a time in Hollywood”.

On a personal level, each one is divorced. Brad Pitt split Angelina Jolie in 2016, and Jennifer Aniston did the same with Justin Theroux in 2018.

Although each one follows his life separately, perhaps to the mind of the viewer, this ex-partner will represent, as he said, Jennifer, the idealization of a love. Who knows how much longer.