Jennifer Aniston launched an incredible proposal for the fans of Friends

The actors Jennifer Aniston (who plays Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) were the ones who announced the contest on its social media platforms.

Hi guys ❤️⠀⠀We’re so excited to join the ALL-IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀⠀We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀⠀We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen.⠀Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected

The contest includes coffee, as is usual in the series, with the cast on the set Los Angeles at a date yet to be determined.

To be able to participate in the initiative proposed by Jennifer Aniston, you have to provide a minimum of 10 euros, which all go toward the same fund: No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund.

In February, it was announced the return of the phenomenon “Friends” in the new service ‘streaming’ of HBO, HBO Max. If well, the new chapters were going to be released on may 27 of this year, but the meeting of “Friends” not yet included among the programs available.

The #AllInChallenge, which offers unique experiences with stars of the show as Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio and the quarterback of the NFL, Tom Brady, has raised over 14 million dollars to charitable organizations that gather food.