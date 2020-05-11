Jennifer Aniston stars in the comedy Dumplin for Netflix

Jennifer Aniston has had a very good experience working with Netflix: your previous film, Criminals in the Sea, became quickly in the most popular of the streaming platform for its premiere. The next job of the main character of Friends is Dumplin’, production directed by Anne Fletcher and based on the novel homnima written by Julie Murphy in the year 2015. Dumplin’ debut on the 7th of December on Netflix and in cinemas selectedand we’ve already been able to enjoy its first trailer.

Ace is the crazy story of Dumplin’

Dumplin’ we presents the history of Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald), a teenager who wears a size large, and that their friends referred to as simply Will. Jennifer Aniston plays his mother, a exreina of the beauty that he now runs the contest Teen Blue Bonnet. In this small town in Texas, Will enjoy listening to songs of Dolly Parton, ignoring professionally the comments that you make on your weight.

However, there may come a time in which our protagonist decide to take action in the matter: as if it were a rebellious little Miss Sunshine, decides to enter the beauty contest of his mother in sign of protest. What is truly funny is that your initiative will encourage other contestants to follow in their footsteps, which help to redefine the canon of beauty of this town.

“ Redefining the cnones of beauty

Although you will see with some difficulty by the way, your beloved Dolly Parton to be ah to provide tips, even without being present: “Find out who you are, and act accordingly”. In the cast also found to Odeya Rush, Luke Benward, Dove Cameron, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Georgie Flores and Luke Donaldson. While Anne Fletcher sits in the chair of director, the adaptation of the novel of Murphy comes from the hand of the writer Kristin Hahn (Stargirl).

We remind you that Dumplin’ debuting on Netflix the next December 7and also it is expected to reach some cinemas selected.

