Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars mourn death of Kobe Bryant

Hollywood stars and famous of the entertainment world of the united States mourn the death of Kobe Bryant, basketball legend who died Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas (Los Angeles, USA).

Bryant, who was killed along with four other people, not only triumphed in the basketball courts as a figure of The los Angeles Lakersbut it was also a great personality out of them and a celebrity in the united States and the rest of the world.

An example of its success at the margin of the plot sport was the Oscar he won for best short animation film for “Dear Basketball” (2017). “Like everyone, I am stunned and saddened by the death of Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family,” said show host and comic Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.

A news heartbreaking

Social networks quickly became the place chosen by different celebrities to pay tribute to Bryant (his death is trending worldwide on Twitter). The comedian Trevor Noah, and the actor Jeremy Renner agreed on the same reaction: “This is heartbreaking”.

“Simply devastated to hear of Kobe Bryant. An athlete extraordinaire and a genuinely kind and wonderful man,” said the actress Reese Witherspoon. “Oh, rest in peace Kobe! My thoughts and prayers are with your family,” said the also actress Octavia Spencer.

For its part, the singer Bruno Mars he said that Bryant was “a superhero on the track,” and said he was “sure that it was for his family.” “My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this tragedy is unimaginable,” said the singer Taylor Swift. “Kobe meant so much to me and for all,” added the pop star.

Musicians also cry

“It can’t be true. Always you encouraged me, Mamba. It gave Me some of the best quotes about smiling even today! I love you!”, said the singer Justin Bieber. Also, was very sad and in shock” the also musician John Legend, which is part of the Grammy awards being held this Sunday in the stadium of the Lakers.

“In the Staples Centerwhere Kobe created so many memories for all of us, getting ready to pay tribute to another brilliant man who we lost too soon, (the rapper murdered in 2019) Nipsey Hussle”, he wrote.

“Life can sometimes be brutal and nonsense. Hold fast to your loved ones. I miss you, Kobe,” he added. For his part, Flea, bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers and a well-known fan of the Lakers, dedicated to the deceased a simple message: “I love You, Kobe”.

“It was brilliant, charismatic, and between the athletes more workers as usual, but what impressed me most about him was how deeply involved he was with his four daughters (…). We will never forget you, Kobe,” said the comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Other figures of the show

“Rest in peace, Kobe, a hero to many, including my grandson, a athlete extraordinary and always kind to me and my family,” said the actress Whoopi Goldberg. “It is so difficult to deal with the death of a huge star because we feel that we met them personally. Kobe Bryant was a great athlete, and across the united States will feel its loss,” said Cher.

“Shocked and saddened to hear of Kobe Bryant. For us in Philly (Philadelphia, the birthplace of the player), was one of our own. His loss will be felt for the entire city“, said M. Night Shyamalan, director of such films as “The Sixth Sense” (1999).

“The basketball legend Kobe Bryant to us has been taken away too soon. Rest in peace, Mamba (the Black Mamba was the nickname of Bryant),” wrote also a filmmaker and musician, John Carpenter. And the brothers Safdie, who in 2019 dazzled with his film “Uncut Gems”, summarized the feeling of many fans all over the planet: “The gods do not die”.