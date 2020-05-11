Kendall Jenner reacts after being compared with Khloé

Kendall Jenner it is very popular with the new blonde hair. However, Kendall it seems to not have liked the comparison you made for your sister Khloe Kardashian.
“Off-topic, but can we talk about this: HOW LOVELY that KENNY’S BLONDE HAIR? OMG, I can’t!!!”a fan wrote in to KoKo in Twitter account.
In response to this, the mother of the True To Thompson’s he said: “It’s just as perfect in any way! I want to tell you, right now, she’s just like me!”she noted that it is also in the blonde locks at the moment.
However, it appears that the top is not thought of as a sister!
“Go on dreaming, bitch”the fashion-forward that he wrote in response. But, many people! lol
Kendall’s debut on the wireless didn’t know for the parade for the Burberry at fashion week in London on Monday, the 16th. The star that showed the look of a video posted on Instagram for a look behind the scenes of the event.
And have you liked the new look of your cat?
Please see below for the holiday, Kendall Jenner in Greece