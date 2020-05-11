Kendall Jenner should not take part in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

After a possible rejection of the brand of lingerie, the sister of Kim Kardashian should be the new face of the Italian brand, La Perla

Kendall Jenner may be on the outside of the next show of Victoria’s Secret. * Foreign SadouAdMedia/INDIA

After dropping out of Izabel Goulart, and Isabelli Fontanait seems that Victoria’s Secret will not be at the top Kendall Jenner in their annual parade. According to the magazine Shethe younger sister of Kim Kardashian may have a different brand of underwear for another brand.

Even after two years of parading as an angel of Victoria’s Secret, the rumors indicate that the Effects has been that has been rejected by the trademark. Now, she has started posting on his account Instagram pictures wearing underwear on the The La Perla. According to the web site TMZshe signed a multi-million dollar, to be the new face of the brand from italy.

The fashion show of Victoria’s Secret is currently scheduled for the 28th of November in Shanghai, China. In the past week, the the casting call the brand’s underwear, was elected to eight brazilian to the show this year: Alessandra AmbrosioAdriana Lima, Lais RibeiroBarbara Fialho, Daniela Braga, and The State, Samile Bermannelli and Gizele Oliveira. Here is the latest edition of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.