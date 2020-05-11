Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner taken by the judge on the Emmy

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner, have been the protagonists of a moment of singularity when this is a Sunday evening was to present the Emmy award for Best Reality TELEVISION Series, to tell the families first-hand, as the tv is truly compelling, it comes from real people just being themselves, telling their own stories, unfiltered and without a script”. In a sentence, which caused laughter in the audience, as the number of families “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” it seems anything other than “no filter and no script”.