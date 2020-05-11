Kim Kardashian believed that the young son is the reincarnation of his father, Who

+



Kim Kardashian, with the youngest one, Ps, and their father, Robert Kardashian (1944-2003) (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian, the 39-year-old has had to deal with the death of his father, Robert Kardashianin 2003, when he was just 22 years old. Now, 17 years later, and the mother of four children, with a Kanye Westthe entrepreneur thinks that he can be back in the family.

In an interview with the The E! NewsKim told me that his youngest son, Psfrom 8 months of age, it is the reincarnation of his late father, who died of esophageal cancer at 59 in. Kim said that during the pregnancy of the surrogate motherhood of the son of the new medium, he made the revelation during a travel in Bali, Indonesia.

“My son, the Psalm, it is most likely the baby is a living person. He was always smiling, always happy. In our program, we did our trip on the island of Bali, and a woman, a blind woman, came up to me and told me that I was going to have another child, and that he would be my father’s best friend,” said mr. Kim.

“She had no idea. No one knew about it. No one on my team, I knew that my surrogacy I was pregnant with a boy,” went on the manager, who is also the mother of the North, Saint and Chicago.

“I needed to get out of the city, and I really needed it for my nanny to come with me. But then she had a baby shower to go to. And I said, ” that’s okay, you can take my son to the baby shower, if it is all right to do so. I really, really want to be of help. She took him to a baby shower and a woman went up to her and said, ” that’s your son?’ And she said, ‘no, No, I am just taking care of him.’ And she said, ‘well, I’ve got to tell you, please, explain to his mother that he is a member of the family of her best friend'”, it’s revealed Kim.

“A lot of people who had no idea what she was in my room and came up to my baby to tell him that he was a member of the best friend of the family. So, my family and I think that is just me, my dad, and it’s just so exciting, and next to him,” went on the manager, who also ensures that the Psalm also has features that are very reminiscent of his father. “He’s left-handed, like my dad. So, all of these things will happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I believe it is now. I want to believe!”.

Kim also said that the Psalm has helped in the dynamics of the other three children. “The North and the Saint’s are doing well, so that makes me happy,” he signed to her, saying that the trio was stopped in a fight, with the arrival of the baby.

