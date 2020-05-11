Kim Kardashian complains about the excessive spending of Kanye West

According to a recent publication from People Magazine, Kim Kardashian’s almost-canceled party, the last Christmas, the family Kardashian-West.

The publication said that, in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in the latter end of last week, the socialite said that her hubby, Kany West, went over the top on spending for the big event, which previously took place in the mansion of Kris Jenner.

“The party of the night before Christmas… did I mention that in the West, so it’s clear to me that he came up with these crazy ideas,” said Kim.

“It’s definitely over-exaggerated”. But when he found out what Kanye West, 42 years old, was left in the budget plan, she stayed on the other side.

“I really do have to make sure you don’t get upset about it, but it’s just so awkward and it’s a lot of money to a party one night,” she said into the phone.

“The finances, me estressam more than anything else in your life, then you just know it’s there. The Christmas party is going to change. For one night, for a couple of hours, and I want to expel in the whole world? We can’t do that. We have to cut a lot of it,” he said.

“First of all, we can’t put snow in the street, etc. and we don’t have a skating rink out on the ice”, Kim said of her husband. “I don’t want to screw up all of our landscaping work. I literally cancelarei the party as a whole” he added.

With so many problems, the world has happened, and it was a success. Check out the photos below!

