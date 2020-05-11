Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are going to the church in these clothes, and they are criticized

Kim Kardashian he was in Paris on a trip with the family. The advantage the american 39-year-old is back again, in one of her favorite cities, after the attack in which she was a victim in October of 2016. This time, he was a husband, Kanye Westhis daughter, North Westher Kourtney and Pennythe daughter of this one. However, what surprised everyone was the same the style is weird that the sisters have chosen as they participated in the worship service of the church of Kanye West, this Sunday, in Paris, france.

Kardashian surprises with the looks of the most outrageous in the church

The star of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians come as a surprise to the fans because they are getting dressed up in these clothes, in latex, to visit a sister. The the song the 42-year-old man was also naturally present at that time, as well as their two young children. He was dressed in a way that is more relaxed, but it ended up being the two sisters to stand out.

The truth is that the Kardashian’s have always been known for their clothing, the most ambitious, but there is a lot of criticism, specifically why they were going into a church and not a fashion show. You have people who tell you that they can preserve a little more of your picture, in these moments of devotion and faith. “Kim seemed to be going to the Grammy’s at the time of the church, the husband is on a Sunday”, you can read it on social media.

He is the most dedicated in the church

The rapper Kanye West, he has been dedicating himself increasingly to his sermons recently, and it is also the leader of a choral group I, according to the portal Radar online. Now, after you carry out many services in America, Said it is expanding abroad, and its influence can already be seen in France. His wife is still by his side, supporting him, and this time, we will also have a sister-in-law Kourtney, 40 years of age or older.

The children stood in their way. North West is only six years old, but it’s been a while, the little girl has been very much followed by his or her style. The daughter of two icons of fashion, such as they are, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, also, the North seems to have taken up so much of the style. Then, in Paris, a young girl dressed in black clothing, leather goods, a jacket, and the boots of the mark of athena. Penelope, her cousin, was also a hit, as well as wearing a full suit, and boots.