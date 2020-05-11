Kourtney and Kim Kardashian devastate in a bikini in the beach hot spots

Oblivious to the drama involving Khloe, the youngest of the clan, Kardashian, who is facing a new suspicion of treachery on the part of her boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson, on the verge of giving birth to the first child of the couple and their older sisters, Kim and Kourtney, to follow the countless days of vacation in the Caribbean.

In a picture shared by Kourtney, the 38-year-old on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday (11), it appears to be a bikini-clad cavadíssimo, it’s almost left to the imagination of the fans. Beside her, Kim showed off the figure with a bikini-clad pink with neon.

The gorgeous body of the two is impressive, especially if you take into account that Kim has already had two pregnancies. She gave birth to North, it is 4 years old and Saint-2. In Chicago, for nearly three months, was born via surrogacy.

Kourtney, for her time, as well as being the oldest of the sisters, she has three sons: Mason, 8-year-old, Penny, to 5, to and It, 3, from her marriage with her ex-husband, Scott Disick.

The fans cheer for the beauty of the sisters, to follow that is common during the holiday, the dual of the Islands, and Turks and Caicos islands in the Caribbean.